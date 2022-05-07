The Day Before Survival MMO Delayed to 2023

THE MMO open world The Day Before has been delayed from June 21 to March 1, 2023, as revealed Thursday on IGN.

The survival game, from the developer fantastic and from the publisher Mytoneis also changing from Unreal Engine 4 to the Unreal Engine 5. companies said in a statement.

That same statement points to the game’s pre-launch success on sites like Steam, citing that “millions” of people have wish-listed the game. It is currently at the top of the Steam wishlist table.

The Day Before takes place in a post-pandemic world with survivors and zombies fighting each other, mixing realistic visuals, gunfights, exploration, vehicles and a survivor colony safe zone. Despite the serious setting, the game’s marketing didn’t shy away from being playful with its musical choices.

