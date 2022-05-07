These are the new functions released by the WhatsApp application for Android and iOS phones – Metro World News Brasil

As revealed last month, the WhatsApp messaging app is working on important new features for users.

And as detailed by the platform’s blog, this week, the goal is for organizations, businesses and other small communities to communicate securely and get things done using WhatsApp.

With this, it is now possible to use reactions with emojis by downloading the latest version of the app. “Reactions are fun, quick and help reduce over-messaging in groups. We will continue to improve this feature, adding more and more expressions from now on”, detailed the app.

In addition, it is now also possible to send files of up to 2 GB at a time in the WhatsApp app, protected by end-to-end encryption. This is an improvement over the previous limit, which was just 100 MB.

These are the new functions released by the WhatsApp application for Android and iOS phones

One of the most requested features by users is to add more people to a conversation.

“That’s why we’re gradually rolling out the option to add up to 512 people to a group. Developing safe and private communities takes a lot of work, and we believe these improvements will help people and groups get closer and closer to each other,” she detailed.

However, the change only arrives in Brazil after the elections, according to information released by the messaging app.

Text with information from the app’s blog