Tornado hits city in the US countryside; pictures are awesome

posted on 05/06/2022 15:50 / updated on 05/06/2022 15:53



(credit: CBS/ reproduction)

Security cameras captured a large tornado in Andover, Kansas. The images were captured on April 29 and released by CBS this Thursday (5/5).

Security footage shared Wednesday shows a powerful tornado tearing through Andover, Kansas, last Friday, causing multiple injuries and leaving behind a trail of destruction. pic.twitter.com/H3plZRUvE8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2022





According to the city, more than a thousand homes were destroyed as a result of the tornado. Nobody died or was injured. More than 20,000 homes and businesses in Kansas were without power shortly afterward.

According to the National Weather Service, the winds reached 265 km/h. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the tornadoes tonight,” the Kansas National Weather Service said via social media.

A fund was created to raise aid for those affected.

A tornado is a kind of high-speed whirlpool of air. The United States is hit by about 1,200 tornadoes a year, according to the American Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) and the National Weather Service.



