Unimed receives fine for delaying compliance with preliminary injunction

Jenni Smith 11 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Unimed receives fine for delaying compliance with preliminary injunction 0 Views

Due to a five-day delay in effectively complying with an injunction, the 1st Civil Court of Itatiba (SP) ordered the health plan operator Unimed to pay a fine of R$1,500.

reproduction

The injunction had ordered full coverage of treatment for an autistic child, within a maximum period of ten days. A daily fine of BRL 300 for failure to comply with the decision was stipulated.

But 14 days after the subpoena, the author reported that the injunction had not yet been fulfilled. Unimed claimed that it made the cost of the treatment available in its accredited network, and signed a contract with a clinic the day after the author’s manifestation. According to the defendant, the delay in starting the service should be attributed to the clinic.

“Despite the fact that the executed party claims that it is not obliged to maintain accredited clinics at the consumer’s place of residence, the fact is that the court decision stated that, if there were no qualified professionals in the accredited network or there was no establishment or accredited professional in the place of its residence, expenses should be reimbursed”, said judge Renata Heloisa da Silva Salles.

The lawyer Gustavo de Melo Sinzingerfrom Sinzinger Advocacia, acted on behalf of the consumer.

Click here to read the decision
0000435-38.2022.8.26.0281

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

SUS will receive antiviral against Covid-19 distributed by Fiocruz

The agreement between Fiocruz and the pharmaceutical company MSD provides that Molnupiravir, an antiviral against …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved