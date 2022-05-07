Video: Conservative US congressman caught naked with another man

Representative Madison Cawthorn, 26, who is a member of the US Republican Party, had a video leaked earlier this week. In the images, the conservative appears naked with another man in a bed. Later, he defended himself through his profile on Twitter and claimed that it was a joke with a friend. The information is from UOL.















“A new blow against me has just fallen. Years ago in this video, I was being rude to a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting like fools and joking around. That’s it. Blackmail won’t win. We will,” Madison wrote on Twitter.

A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won’t win. We will. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022

The deputy, who was elected the youngest parliamentarian in the country, defends anti-LGBTQIA+ agendas.

The recording was initially released by the American Muckrakers PAC, which runs the FireMadison.com website. Then, it spread on social media.

Some Republican politicians, such as Congressman Paul Gosar, defended Madison Cawthor.

Paul Gosar reported that the system is “working hard to bring down the loyalists” because, he said, it is the people that “the regime fears the most.”

Representative Madison Cawthor spent part of his life in a conservative North Carolina community. When entering politics, he bet on the defense of traditional Christian ideas and principles. The parliamentarian also defends the importance of masculinity.

On May 17, there will be elections in the United States and Madison seeks his parliamentary re-election. He faces opponents from his own party in the race for the US Congress.