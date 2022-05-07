“Weekend Offer” promotion now available

Raju Singh 3 hours ago Technology Comments Off on “Weekend Offer” promotion now available 2 Views

Sony has prepared a new selection of discounted titles for gamers to enjoy on the PS Store. The “Weekend Offer” promotion is now available and brings below-standard prices on PS4 and PS5 games in the virtual store. The action will last until the day May 10th.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Techland’s recent release, and great works like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V are part of the package. Check out the bargains of the time below:

1

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5

two

WWE 2K22 for PS5™

two

WWE 2K22 for PS4™

4

NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5™

5

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

6

GTA Online: Megalodon Cash Pack (PS4™)

7

Red Dead Redemption 2

8

WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition

9

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4)

10

PGA TOUR 2K21

11

Red Dead Online

12

Mafia: Definitive Edition

13

Mafia: Trilogy

14

Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™

15

Borderlands 3 – PS4™ & PS5™ Super Deluxe Edition

16

Borderlands 3 – Season Pass Bundle

17

The Outer Worlds

18

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

19

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

20

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

21

LA Noire

22

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

23

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Pack

24

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition

25

PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Pack

ps store

More promotions going on the PS Store

Players’ weekend can be even more complete with other selections of offers available on the PS Store. Among the options, several Star Wars and Ghostwire: Tokyo games are priced below normal. See:

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp is updated with reactions, 512 member groups and more

In the last month, the Whatsapp released beta version of emoji reactions for a limited …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved