“Weekend Offer” promotion now available

Sony has prepared a new selection of discounted titles for gamers to enjoy on the PS Store. The “Weekend Offer” promotion is now available and brings below-standard prices on PS4 and PS5 games in the virtual store. The action will last until the day May 10th.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Techland’s recent release, and great works like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V are part of the package. Check out the bargains of the time below:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5 WWE 2K22 for PS5™ WWE 2K22 for PS4™ NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5™ Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition GTA Online: Megalodon Cash Pack (PS4™) Red Dead Redemption 2 WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition (PS5 & PS4) PGA TOUR 2K21 Red Dead Online Mafia: Definitive Edition Mafia: Trilogy Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™ Borderlands 3 – PS4™ & PS5™ Super Deluxe Edition Borderlands 3 – Season Pass Bundle The Outer Worlds The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon LA Noire Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Pack PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Edition PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller Pack

More promotions going on the PS Store

Players’ weekend can be even more complete with other selections of offers available on the PS Store. Among the options, several Star Wars and Ghostwire: Tokyo games are priced below normal. See: