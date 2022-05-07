WhatsApp is updated with reactions, 512 member groups and more

In the last month, the Whatsapp released beta version of emoji reactions for a limited number of users to test the feature. This past Thursday (5th), the company announced the official release of the functionalitynot to mention other news, such as groups of up to 512 users and file sharing up to 2GB.

Until then, application users could send files of up to 100 MB, however, the update will allow users to transfer content up to 2GB — the indication is to use Wi-Fi to share files. WhatsApp will also display a count to set the transfer time.

Emoji reactions on WhatsAppSource: WhatsApp

more news

According to the company, one of the most requested requests is to increase the number of participants in a group and, now, it will be possible to add up to 512 people in the same virtual WhatsApp room.

Regarding reactions, you can react with emojis in group or private messages, and to use, just touch and hold the message you want to react to, and then a pop-up menu with emojis will appear for you to choose the reaction. The company also stated that it is preparing news to present throughout the year.

“Following what we communicated last month about our vision for WhatsApp Communities, we are now creating tools for organizations, businesses and other united groups to securely communicate and achieve their goals on WhatsApp,” it was revealed. in an official statement.