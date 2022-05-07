WhatsApp releases emoji reactions for some users; understand

Raju Singh

According to the company, the intention of the feature is to allow people to share their opinions quickly without flooding conversations with new messages.

Disclosure / WhatsAppTool
‘Reactions’ is now available in the latest version of the app

THE Whatsapp started releasing this Friday, 6th, the tool “reactions“, which allows the user to react with an emoji to the message of their choice. According to the company, the intention of the feature is to allow people to share their opinions quickly without flooding conversations with new messages. Reactions are already available in the latest version of the app, just update it on the App Store (IOS) or Play Store (Android). Six reactions will be available: 👍 ❤️ 😂 😮 😢 🙏.. WhatsApp is the first messaging platform to have the “praying hands” emoji as a default reaction. Starting this Friday, it will also be possible to send files up to 2GB in size at a time. The features were released on April 14, when the company announced the “communities“, which will only be implemented in Brazil after the electoral period.

Check out the aftermath of the launch:

