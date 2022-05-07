Who is Alina Kabaeva, Putin’s alleged girlfriend in the sights of European sanctions?

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Who is Alina Kabaeva, Putin’s alleged girlfriend in the sights of European sanctions? 0 Views

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Putin and Alina Kabaeva photographed in 2004

The European Union (EU) is studying the possibility of imposing sanctions against Alina Kabaeva, a politician, director of a pro-Kremlin media conglomerate, former Olympic gymnast and – according to many rumors – girlfriend of Vladimir Putin and mother of some. of your kids. Sources have confirmed to the BBC that she is on the list of individuals who will soon be sanctioned by the EU.

The sanctions imposed by the EU and other countries aim to punish people close to Putin — oligarchs, politicians and other officials who say they have benefited from his friendship with the president.

Last month, the US and UK imposed sanctions on Putin’s daughters – Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35. They are Putin’s daughters with his ex-wife, Lyudmila.

So far, Kabaeva has not been sanctioned despite rumors. But he must have had a hunch that this would change: an online petition in March demanded that she be evicted from her Swiss residence.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Conservative Congressman Madison Cawthorn, US, appears naked with man in video: ‘we were joking’ – World

the american congressman Madison Cawthorn26, who had a leaked video in which he appears naked …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved