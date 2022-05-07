Why one of the main responsible for the sale of WhatsApp to Facebook says he regrets the deal

Indian Neeraj Arora helped broker the sale of WhatsApp to Facebook for about $22 billion in 2014. Eight years later, however, WhatsApp’s former commercial director says he regrets having contributed to the deal.

“Nobody knew at first that Facebook would turn into a Frankenstein’s monster devouring user data,” Arora wrote in a series of posts on his Twitter account on May 4.

“Today, WhatsApp is Facebook’s second largest platform (even bigger than Instagram or FB Messenger). But it’s a shadow of the product we put our hearts on and wanted to build for the world,” said Arora.

WhatsApp was founded by Ukrainian-American Jan Koum and American Brian Acton in 2009, as an application that allowed users to communicate internationally, paying a dollar to download it, Arora recalled.

