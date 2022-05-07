Woman runs over boyfriend after finding him naked with her seven-year-old daughter

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Woman runs over boyfriend after finding him naked with her seven-year-old daughter 0 Views

Credit: Disclosure/Lubbock County Detention Center

Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona (Credit: Disclosure/Lubbock County Detention Center)

A woman found her boyfriend naked in bed with her seven-year-old daughter. After the act, she ran over the man. Even so, he managed to escape. On the last day 3, the suspect was arrested. The case took place in the city of Lubbock, Texas (USA). The information is from iG.






The episode took place on August 8, 2021. The police located and called Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, 29, twice to testify about the case. As he did not attend, he was arrested on May 3 of this year.

Afterwards, Delmer was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is accused of sexual abuse.

woman calls the police

After catching Delmer in bed with her daughter, the woman called the police and reported what had happened.

“I just found my boyfriend, who lives with me, naked in bed with my daughter,” she said. “Please hurry, he’s on the run,” he added.

Then the woman put the child in the car and started chasing Delmer. “He’s in the alley, he just got in front of my car. He just got in front of my car, sir,” the woman told the officer over the phone.

“Did you just run him over?” the agent asked.

“Yes, he jumped right in front of my car, he jumped right in front of my car sir,” the mother replied.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Putin will give ‘apocalyptic alert’ to the West next Monday, says agency

Vladimir Putin will speak at Red Square on Monday (9) (Photo: Sputnik/Alexei Danichev/Kremlin via REUTERS) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved