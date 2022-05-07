Woman runs over boyfriend after finding him naked with her seven-year-old daughter

A woman found her boyfriend naked in bed with her seven-year-old daughter. After the act, she ran over the man. Even so, he managed to escape. On the last day 3, the suspect was arrested. The case took place in the city of Lubbock, Texas (USA). The information is from iG.















The episode took place on August 8, 2021. The police located and called Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona, 29, twice to testify about the case. As he did not attend, he was arrested on May 3 of this year.

Afterwards, Delmer was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is accused of sexual abuse.

woman calls the police

After catching Delmer in bed with her daughter, the woman called the police and reported what had happened.

“I just found my boyfriend, who lives with me, naked in bed with my daughter,” she said. “Please hurry, he’s on the run,” he added.

Then the woman put the child in the car and started chasing Delmer. “He’s in the alley, he just got in front of my car. He just got in front of my car, sir,” the woman told the officer over the phone.

“Did you just run him over?” the agent asked.

“Yes, he jumped right in front of my car, he jumped right in front of my car sir,” the mother replied.