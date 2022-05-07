Xbox Cloud Gaming will let you play any game in the library

The growth of Xbox Cloud Gaming has been impressive for Microsoft, having surpassed 10 million subscribed users and with an even brighter future, especially with the recent addition of free-to-play games.

To further extend the reach of the Xbox Cloud, Microsoft would be creating the Xbox Everywhere initiative, according to journalist Tom Warren of The Verge. The goal is to bring the streaming service to as many devices as possible.

Fortnite free on Xbox Cloud Gaming is part of Microsoft’s “Xbox Everywhere” initiative, which I’m sure we’re gonna hear a lot more about in the coming months. xCloud is getting ready for more markets, more games, and more devices pic.twitter.com/FvRtlZUJTm — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 5, 2022

Among the novelties mentioned by Tom Warren, we have the long-awaited application for TVs, allowing any user with a Smart TV to enjoy the service. He also cites a device for TVs, similar to Chromecast.

Another feature much requested by users, and which will arrive in the future, is the option to play any game in your library through the cloud, not limited to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

These are excellent news for all gamers if this really comes to fruition, bringing even more ways for users to enjoy their games through streaming.