Xbox execs tease ‘cool’ and ‘awesome’ demos they’re testing this week

It’s safe to say we’re very excited for the big Xbox showcase next month. Whether E3 is here or not, the next month is always exciting in gaming and we’re ready to see what the Xbox team has in store. That said, some Xbox execs seem to be more excited than we are!

That’s probably why they got the chance to try out certain demos – for games that we hope will be featured as part of the June program. Advantages of work we suppose! Anyway, both Sarah Bond of Xbox how much Jason Ronald are teasing us with what they andare testing before the show next month and beyond.

“Checking out some cool demos”, we are totally jealous… a good envy. Elsewhere, it looks like Sarah Bond has had some time testing various future games tooand his tweet might even hint at what kind of things Xbox might show next month:

Spent the morning checking out some cool demos the team is working on for the future. The very best way to start a day. #TeamXbox pic.twitter.com/f0dxqQxpQS — Jason Ronald (@jronald) May 4, 2022

Great trip to visit partners at CA yesterday – I played some amazing games coming out next year! I love my job.

Great trip to visit partners in CA yesterday – played some amazing games that will come out over the next year! Love my job 💚🎮 #TeamXbox pre-meeting kicks photo 👟✨ pic.twitter.com/aky0L4S9Pc — BondSarahBond🎮 (@BondSarah_Bond) May 5, 2022

“Next year” games seem to be the focus of the June show, which seems right given that Xbox likely doesn’t want to look too far ahead with the number of studios already showing games, after all. Activision Blizzard is still in progress. Of course starfield will be the main attraction of the show, but not the only one.

For now, we’ll just have to keep calm and watch the clock tick. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase takes place on June 12 at 2pm.