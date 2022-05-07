Xbox execs tease ‘cool’ and ‘awesome’ demos they’re testing this week

Raju Singh 9 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Xbox execs tease ‘cool’ and ‘awesome’ demos they’re testing this week 0 Views

It’s safe to say we’re very excited for the big Xbox showcase next month. Whether E3 is here or not, the next month is always exciting in gaming and we’re ready to see what the Xbox team has in store. That said, some Xbox execs seem to be more excited than we are!

That’s probably why they got the chance to try out certain demos – for games that we hope will be featured as part of the June program. Advantages of work we suppose! Anyway, both Sarah Bond of Xbox how much Jason Ronald are teasing us with what they andare testing before the show next month and beyond.

“Checking out some cool demos”, we are totally jealous… a good envy. Elsewhere, it looks like Sarah Bond has had some time testing various future games tooand his tweet might even hint at what kind of things Xbox might show next month:

Great trip to visit partners at CA yesterday – I played some amazing games coming out next year! I love my job.

“Next year” games seem to be the focus of the June show, which seems right given that Xbox likely doesn’t want to look too far ahead with the number of studios already showing games, after all. Activision Blizzard is still in progress. Of course starfield will be the main attraction of the show, but not the only one.

For now, we’ll just have to keep calm and watch the clock tick. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase takes place on June 12 at 2pm.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

NASA manages to extract sound caused by black holes in space; listen – science

There is an ancient legend that claims that there is no sound in space because …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved