5 signs of Crohn’s disease that indicate a need for testing

Crohn’s disease still does not have its causes defined by the consensus of experts, not even the Brazilian Association of Ulcerative Colitis and Associated Diseases considers a single factor. The problem results in chronic inflammation of the intestine as a whole, causing numerous discomforts and many making its functioning unfeasible. Although there is no cure, symptoms can be controlled with proper family monitoring and support.

There are some treatments available to mitigate its bad effects, for example, medication and taking care of food until after the ostomy surgery. This procedure implants a bag in the patient, which is responsible for storing fecal waste, helping the intestinal tract. However, early diagnosis is important to start controlling inflammation and seeking to have quality of life.

Discover the 5 most common symptoms of Crohn’s Disease

Intense diarrhea: One of the signs that usually go unnoticed, but it is the most common and can compromise people’s immunity by reducing the absorption of vitamins, therefore, it is also accompanied by tiredness.

Bleeding in stool: Blood in the stool also usually appears in those who have an inflamed intestine, even if superficially. See a hospital immediately if you see any bleeding when you have a bowel movement.

Abdominal pain: Pain in various regions of the abdomen, which worsens during meals or when going to the bathroom, indicates that there is something wrong with your body.

Fever: Usually an inflammatory condition stimulates the body’s sensitivity to room temperature, so that fever that doesn’t go away is a warning sign.

Involuntary weight loss: Watching the reduction of measurements and weight on the scale in an uncontrolled way serves as a warning. Remembering that any of the symptoms mentioned must be taken seriously and the search for a gastroenterologist must be immediate.