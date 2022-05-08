Biden meets world leaders and Zelensky on the eve of Russia’s ‘Victory Day’ | Ukraine and Russia

US President Joe Biden met with his G7 colleagues and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and new measures to punish Moscow.

Biden, who praised the unity among the major economies of the Group of Seven (G7) in taking on Russian President Vladimir Putin, was scheduled to meet via video conference with his fellow leaders at 11:00 a.m. ET from his home in Delaware, where he is spending the weekend. A White House official said the meeting was ongoing.

French President Emmanuel Macron facing world leaders during a G7 call — Photo: Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

The White House said the leaders will discuss increasing sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia since its invasion on Feb. 24.

“They will discuss the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine; the global impact of Putin’s war; showing support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s future; and demonstrating the continued unity of the G7 in our collective response, including building our unprecedented sanctions to impose severe costs on Putin’s government,” the White House said in a statement.

The meeting comes ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on Monday.

