Conrado, from the duo with Aleksandro, is in serious condition in the ICU

Conrado and Aleksandro were on the bus at the time of the accident

On the morning of Saturday, May 7, the duo’s bus Conrad and Aleksandro was involved in a serious accident on the Régis Bittencout highway, near Miracatu, in the interior of São Paulo. Six people died as a result of the tragedy, while others were hastily hospitalized in nearby hospitals.

Aleksandro, one of the singers of the duo, was one of the first to have his death confirmed. At first, however, the team of celebrities confirmed that Conrado had been taken to the hospital with only minor injuries. But, the story is totally different. The artist’s condition is considered serious by doctors.

Conrado is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Regional Registry Hospital, in the interior of São Paulo. The update on the singer’s health took place in the early hours of today, May 8, it was informed that tests evaluated the need for “general surgery” in the sertanejo.

“The singer is currently in the ICU, in a serious but stable condition, and it is necessary to wait for the evolution of the condition in the next few hours”, explained the advisory, detailing that João was the first passenger rescued at the scene of the incident. The serious event with the famous duo moved the entire country.

SUSPECTS ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED

The sertanejos team was traveling to São Pedro for a show when the bus driver that was taking them lost control of the vehicle, which overturned. The suspicion is that a tire of the bus of the duo Conrado and Aleksandro has burst. The images taken directly on site show the space completely destroyed.

Brazil wakes up in mourning, Globo puts Bonner to communicate death in a hurry and anchor makes the country cry Juliana Paes, after an overwhelming exit from Globo, breaks the silence and reveals the reason: “Tired” Lucas Lima, Sandy’s husband, opens the game after news of the end and publicly assumes: “Chorando”