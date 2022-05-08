Covid: Saúde summons 13,000 more people for vaccination in Curitiba from Monday (9) | Paraná

From Monday (9) to May 13, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba intends to vaccinate 13 thousand people in the new phase of immunization against Covid-19.

Second dose for children aged 5 to 11 years

Booster doses for immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older

First-dose recaps, second-dose recaps, and additional booster shots for previously summoned people who did not attend

Fourth dose for people over 60 years old who have reached the minimum interval of 120 days after application of the third dose

Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5 pm and locations can be consulted on the website Immunize Now.

Those summoned to receive the third and second anti-covid doses and the public of the recap are attended in nine specific health units.

Children up to 11 years old can also be immunized against Covid-19 in the Mother Curitiba Health Unitin the San Francisco neighborhood.

already the elderly people previously summoned to receive the flu vaccine and the fourth anti-covid dose simultaneously are treated in 97 health units.

schedule of week between May 9th to 13th:

Repechage of children aged 5 to 11 years with or without comorbidities

For those who received Pfizer:

Monday (5/9): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/14

Tuesday (5/10): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/15

Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/16

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 17/3

Friday (5/13): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/18

For those who received Coronavac:

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 11/4

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 12/4

Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 13/4

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 14/4

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/4

People aged 12 and over

Recap for people aged 12 and over

For those who received Pfizer:

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 18/4

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 19/4

Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 20/4

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 21/4

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 22/4

For those who received Coronavac:

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 11/4

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 12/4

Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 13/4

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 14/4

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/4

For those who received Astrazeneca

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 9/4

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 10/4

Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 11/4

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 12/4

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 13/4

Janssen single dose booster dose (persons 18 years and over)

Monday (5/9): single dose vaccinated by 3/14

Tuesday (5/10): Single dose vaccinated by 3/15

Wednesday (5/11): Single dose vaccinated by 3/16

Thursday (5/12): Single dose vaccinated until 3/17

Friday (5/13): Single dose vaccinated until 3/18

Booster dose (third dose)

Persons aged 18 and over:

Monday (9/5): recap of the previously called up vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 9/1.

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 10/1

Wednesday (5/11): 2nd dose vaccinated by 1/11

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 12/1

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 13/1

Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older

Monday (5/9): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/14

Tuesday (5/10): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/15

Wednesday (5/11): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/16

Thursday (5/12): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/17

Friday (5/13): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/18

Second booster (fourth dose)

Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 9/1

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 10/1

Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 1/11

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 12/1

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 13/1

People aged 60 and over

Monday (9/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 9/1

Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 10/1

Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 1/11

Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 12/1

Friday (13/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 13/1