Covid: Saúde summons 13,000 more people for vaccination in Curitiba from Monday (9) | Paraná

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Covid: Saúde summons 13,000 more people for vaccination in Curitiba from Monday (9) | Paraná 1 Views

From Monday (9) to May 13, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba intends to vaccinate 13 thousand people in the new phase of immunization against Covid-19.

  • Second dose for children aged 5 to 11 years
  • Booster doses for immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older
  • First-dose recaps, second-dose recaps, and additional booster shots for previously summoned people who did not attend
  • Fourth dose for people over 60 years old who have reached the minimum interval of 120 days after application of the third dose

Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5 pm and locations can be consulted on the website Immunize Now.

Those summoned to receive the third and second anti-covid doses and the public of the recap are attended in nine specific health units.

Children up to 11 years old can also be immunized against Covid-19 in the Mother Curitiba Health Unitin the San Francisco neighborhood.

already the elderly people previously summoned to receive the flu vaccine and the fourth anti-covid dose simultaneously are treated in 97 health units.

schedule of week between May 9th to 13th:

  • Repechage of children aged 5 to 11 years with or without comorbidities

2nd dose (children aged 5 to 11 years)

For those who received Pfizer:

  • Monday (5/9): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/14
  • Tuesday (5/10): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/15
  • Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/16
  • Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 17/3
  • Friday (5/13): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/18

For those who received Coronavac:

  • Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 11/4
  • Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 12/4
  • Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 13/4
  • Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 14/4
  • Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/4

People aged 12 and over

  • Recap for people aged 12 and over

For those who received Pfizer:

  • Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 18/4
  • Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 19/4
  • Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 20/4
  • Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 21/4
  • Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 22/4

For those who received Coronavac:

  • Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 11/4
  • Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 12/4
  • Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 13/4
  • Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 14/4
  • Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/4

For those who received Astrazeneca

  • Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 9/4
  • Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 10/4
  • Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 11/4
  • Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 12/4
  • Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 13/4

Janssen single dose booster dose (persons 18 years and over)

  • Monday (5/9): single dose vaccinated by 3/14
  • Tuesday (5/10): Single dose vaccinated by 3/15
  • Wednesday (5/11): Single dose vaccinated by 3/16
  • Thursday (5/12): Single dose vaccinated until 3/17
  • Friday (5/13): Single dose vaccinated until 3/18

Booster dose (third dose)

Persons aged 18 and over:

  • Monday (9/5): recap of the previously called up vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 9/1.
  • Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 10/1
  • Wednesday (5/11): 2nd dose vaccinated by 1/11
  • Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 12/1
  • Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 13/1

Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older

  • Monday (5/9): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/14
  • Tuesday (5/10): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/15
  • Wednesday (5/11): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/16
  • Thursday (5/12): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/17
  • Friday (5/13): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/18

Second booster (fourth dose)

Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older

  • Monday (9/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 9/1
  • Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 10/1
  • Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 1/11
  • Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 12/1
  • Friday (13/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 13/1

People aged 60 and over

  • Monday (9/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 9/1
  • Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 10/1
  • Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 1/11
  • Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 12/1
  • Friday (13/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 13/1

Most watched videos of g1 PR:

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Cardiologist sentenced for palpating patient’s private parts during consultation in MA | maranhão

The 2nd Court of Justice of Santa Luzia sentenced a cardiologist to four and a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved