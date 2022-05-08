Covid: Saúde summons 13,000 more people for vaccination in Curitiba from Monday (9) | Paraná

From Monday (9) to May 13, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba intends to vaccinate 13 thousand people in the new phase of immunization against Covid-19.
- Second dose for children aged 5 to 11 years
- Booster doses for immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older
- First-dose recaps, second-dose recaps, and additional booster shots for previously summoned people who did not attend
- Fourth dose for people over 60 years old who have reached the minimum interval of 120 days after application of the third dose
Vaccination takes place from 8 am to 5 pm and locations can be consulted on the website Immunize Now.
Those summoned to receive the third and second anti-covid doses and the public of the recap are attended in nine specific health units.
Children up to 11 years old can also be immunized against Covid-19 in the Mother Curitiba Health Unitin the San Francisco neighborhood.
already the elderly people previously summoned to receive the flu vaccine and the fourth anti-covid dose simultaneously are treated in 97 health units.
schedule of week between May 9th to 13th:
- Repechage of children aged 5 to 11 years with or without comorbidities
For those who received Pfizer:
- Monday (5/9): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/14
- Tuesday (5/10): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/15
- Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/16
- Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 17/3
- Friday (5/13): vaccinated with 1st dose of Pfizer by 3/18
For those who received Coronavac:
- Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 11/4
- Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 12/4
- Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 13/4
- Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 14/4
- Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/4
People aged 12 and over
- Recap for people aged 12 and over
For those who received Pfizer:
- Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 18/4
- Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 19/4
- Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 20/4
- Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 21/4
- Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 22/4
For those who received Coronavac:
- Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 11/4
- Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 12/4
- Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 13/4
- Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 14/4
- Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose of Coronavac until 15/4
For those who received Astrazeneca
- Monday (9/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 9/4
- Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 10/4
- Wednesday (11/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 11/4
- Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 12/4
- Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 1st dose until 13/4
Janssen single dose booster dose (persons 18 years and over)
- Monday (5/9): single dose vaccinated by 3/14
- Tuesday (5/10): Single dose vaccinated by 3/15
- Wednesday (5/11): Single dose vaccinated by 3/16
- Thursday (5/12): Single dose vaccinated until 3/17
- Friday (5/13): Single dose vaccinated until 3/18
Booster dose (third dose)
Persons aged 18 and over:
- Monday (9/5): recap of the previously called up vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 9/1.
- Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 2nd dose until 10/1
- Wednesday (5/11): 2nd dose vaccinated by 1/11
- Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 12/1
- Friday (13/5): vaccinated with 2nd dose until 13/1
Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older
- Monday (5/9): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/14
- Tuesday (5/10): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/15
- Wednesday (5/11): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/16
- Thursday (5/12): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/17
- Friday (5/13): Immunosuppressed people aged 12 and over who received the 2nd dose by 3/18
Second booster (fourth dose)
Immunosuppressed people aged 12 years and older
- Monday (9/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 9/1
- Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 10/1
- Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 1/11
- Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 12/1
- Friday (13/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 13/1
People aged 60 and over
- Monday (9/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 9/1
- Tuesday (10/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 10/1
- Wednesday (5/11): vaccinated with the 1st booster by 1/11
- Thursday (12/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 12/1
- Friday (13/5): vaccinated with the 1st booster until 13/1