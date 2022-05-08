EM TIJUCAS – Health worker is arrested for beating the elderly – VipSocial ®

A health worker from Tijucas was arrested after being identified as the author of several financial scams. The arrest took place on the afternoon of this Friday, May 6, in a residence located on Ciriema Street, in the Praça neighborhood.

Images: Playback/VIP TV

According to the Civil Police, the employee used the SUS system to consult the victims’ data. In addition, it used the family proximity of the elderly to open accounts and make bank loans.

Photo: Luan Lucas/VipSocial

The investigations, so far, confirmed about R$ 135 thousand taken from pensions. The amount was automatically deducted from the INSS benefits. A police inquiry was launched to investigate the participation of other people.

Five victims have already been confirmed, all with a certain kinship or friendship relationship. The accounts were created in digital banks, through the internet. Photos of identity confirmation were taken.

To photograph the elderly, the excuses used were supposed re-registration and records for remembrance. The Civil Police did not confirm the participation of other people in the case, although some indications point to involvement.

An arrest warrant was authorized by the Justice, in addition to a search and seizure of cell phones or documents related to the crime. The court decision also guarantees the blocking of assets and breach of bank secrecy, in addition to the loss of public office.

