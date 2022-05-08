Endometriosis: it is estimated that one in 10 women suffers from the symptoms of the disease and is unaware of its existence – Acorda Cidade

Posted on 05/07/2022 11:15 am.

Photo: Reproduction / TV Brasil

Silent and painful, endometriosis can cause serious difficulties in a woman’s life if not diagnosed and treated. It is estimated that one in 10 women suffers from the symptoms of the disease and is unaware of its existence. In 2021, more than 26,400 consultations were made in the Unified Health System (SUS), and 8,000 hospitalizations were registered in the public health network. Therefore, the Ministry of Health draws attention to the problem and informs the services aimed at women in Primary Health Care.

Endometriosis is diagnosed when the endometrium, tissue that lines the uterus, is not shed during menstruation and grows out of the uterine cavity, generating inflammation where it settles. The endometrium can adhere to the ovaries, the outside of the uterus, the tubes, the intestines, the bladder and, in more serious situations, the kidneys and even the lungs.

Endometriosis is seen as one of the causes of female infertility because when it reaches the tubes, the passage of the mature egg to the uterus is impeded and there is no conception. However, if the disease is in a mild stage and does not affect the ovaries or the tubes, the woman can get pregnant naturally”, explains Erica Mantelli.

During pregnancy, due to the lack of estrogen in the bloodstream, endometrial tissue tends to regress, but after the baby is born, the disease can return and even more seriously.

We do not perform any type of treatment for endometriosis during pregnancy. In most cases it is possible to wait for the birth of the baby to take other measures”, explains Domingos Mantelli

But a pregnancy in which the mother has endometriosis should be closely monitored, especially if the disease is deepening or severe. In this case the risks are: miscarriage, premature birth, complications related to the placenta and eclampsia.

The first three months of pregnancy are the most important. There are cases in which hormone replacement is necessary to increase the supply of progesterone, but no other specific measure is necessary. After this period, pregnancy tends to proceed normally even if there are foci of inflammation, add the gynecologists and obstetricians at Clínica Mantelli.

Most of these patients experience abdominal pain during menstruation, have difficulty getting pregnant and report discomfort during intercourse. The discomfort may be mild or prevent them from carrying out their routine activities. However, the alert is for routine gynecological consultations, since 5% of these patients will not have any warning symptoms for the problem.

