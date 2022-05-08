Fiocruz warns about covid and influenza – Opinio

Two recent data reinforce the need for health authorities in the country to remain attentive to the evolution of COVID-19 and, also, of the influenza A virus (flu). Published last Thursday, the InfoGripe Bulletin, from Fundao Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), identified that 14 states had an increase in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) among adults. Another issue that concerns immunization against coronavirus. As researchers have been warning, it is necessary to advance in childhood vaccination and in the application of booster doses in the older population.

As of Friday, more than 88% of the population currently targeted by the national immunization campaign — people aged 5 and over — had taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; and the percentage of those who had a complete vaccination cycle was over 82%. In the age group aged 18 years and over, the only one authorized to take a booster dose so far, 54.39% had received the extra injection. However, among children aged 5 to 11 years, the rate of those partially immunized was 58.14%. In this group, only 27.89% were fully vaccinated (two doses).

In the InfoGripe newsletter, researchers analyzed information for the epidemiological week of April 24-30. During this period, they observed a slight increase in the number of SARS cases among adults, after a four-week decline. Previously, the upward trend in hospitalizations related to respiratory viruses was restricted to children up to 11 years of age. The main suspicion, says the coordinator of the Fiocruz study, Marcelo Gomes, is that this variation is linked to a possible increase in cases of Sars-Cov-2 or the eventual return of the influenza A virus.

The association with the coronavirus makes perfect sense. After all, the continuous drop that, since mid-February, was observed each week in the curve of infections by COVID-19 in the country, was interrupted. Last Friday, for example, the daily moving average was 15,833 cases, against 13,478 on the same day of the previous week. As for deaths, the indicator has been around 100 cases. Now it’s a little higher. Well, a little lower. Two days ago, the mobile average was 97 bits. Seven days earlier, on Friday (4/29), the doctor had been 122.

It is worth mentioning that the back-and-forth in the coronavirus severity indicators is not limited to Brazil. It was first observed in Europe. It led China to announce drastic measures in Shanghai and Beijing. And, at this moment, it also affects the United States, with an increase in the number of cases and deaths. For this reason, Fiocruz scientists have been insisting on this point: it is essential to intensify vaccination in the age group from 5 to 11 years and expand the application of booster doses in the adult population.

Regarding Brazil, specifically, Fiocruz scientists associate the increase in positive SARS diagnoses with the end of restrictions on the use of masks, which made the population more vulnerable to the virus in circulation. In the study, they recommend the expansion of testing for COVID-19 and influenza as a safer way of monitoring and fighting diseases in the country. “It is important that the laboratory network is aware of the possibility of simultaneous circulation of these two respiratory viruses, testing for both whenever possible so that we can have adequate data for the characterization of which of these viruses are causing these hospitalizations”, they suggest.