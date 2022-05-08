Hospital director in Natal and patient’s father exchange aggressions in pediatric ward; video – 05/08/2022 – News

Former Secretary of Health of Rio Grande do Norte and Natal Luiz Roberto Fonseca was involved in a riot on Saturday night (7), in the pediatric emergency of Hospital Rio Grande. The former secretary, who is a doctor and the current medical director of the unit, exchanged aggressions with the father of a child who was awaiting treatment. By note, the hospital confirmed the episode, which was recorded by people who were in the unit.

reproduction Doctor Luiz Roberto Fonseca was involved in confusion in the pediatric sector of Hospital Rio Grande

The riot would have started due to an alleged delay in attendance. The man, who accompanied his daughter while waiting for the service, would have cursed employees of the place, when the director of the unit was arriving and intervened in defense of the unit’s professionals. The man got even more excited and got into a fight with the unit director.

The images show Luiz Roberto Fonseca grabbing the man’s neck, who was not identified, while other people at the scene tried to break up the fight. The bickering continued for a few more moments after the two were separated, but the images do not show the outcome of the situation.

According to Hospital Rio Grande, the man who was involved in the incident was “visibly altered, out of his normal behavior, threatening employees and causing risks to himself, the health team and other customers who were waiting for care”.

Check note:

Hospital Rio Grande regrets what happened on Saturday night (7) at the Pediatric Emergency Room of the unit.

It clarifies that the companion of a patient was visibly altered, out of his normal behavior, threatening employees and causing risks for himself, for the health team and for the other clients who were waiting for care, among them several children.

Faced with the fact and the difficult dialogue, the management had to intervene to establish the care capacity of the hospital, which was temporarily paralyzed due to the aggressive reactions presented by the companion.

When the doctor was called to assess the situation, he was attacked a few times with pushing and cursing, needing to contain the companion to calm him down.

The situation lasted a few minutes, being resolved then, with understanding and apology from both sides.

SERVICE OVERLOAD

Hospitals across the country are facing an overload of care due to the epidemic of respiratory viruses and arboviruses and unfortunately here in RN it is no different!

Hospital Rio Grande is working at the MAXIMUM of its physical and professional capacity, with three doctors on duty and all other professionals doing their best.

The unit is fully occupied! And in the face of this, we regret the inability to increase our service capacity because we have reached the maximum possible level!

We hope to overcome this difficult time soon!