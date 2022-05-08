How a Priceless Roman Bust Ended Up in a Texas Secondhand Store

  Chloe Kim
  From BBC News in Washington

A Roman bust is buckled in the passenger seat of a car.

Credit, Laura Young

photo caption,

The ancient Roman bust being taken home in the passenger seat by Laura

In 2018, American Laura Young bought a Roman bust at Goodwill, a thrift store in Austin, Texas, for just $35. She photographed the object strapped to the passenger seat of her car.

An independent seller of antiques, she told the BBC she entered the store “hoping to find something nice”.

Upon closer inspection, outside the store, she saw that the bust might be “very, very old.” She did a quick Google search for Roman marble busts and noticed similarities with the item she had just purchased.

After further research, Young discovered that his statue was a 2,000-year-old Roman bust — from the 1st century BC or 1st AD — an item of incalculable value.

