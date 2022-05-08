How to withdraw Sweatcoin balance? Learn all about the app that pays to walk | apps

Sweatcoin is a fitness app available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones that rewards users who walk and run with virtual coins. It connects with standard activity tracking apps like Google Fit and Apple’s Health to record steps taken throughout the day. The rewards, called sweatcoins, can be redeemed for products in the in-app store. You can also use them to participate in auctions or make donations.

READ: Sweatcoin: app that pays to walk is the most downloaded in Brazil

The promise to pay to walk or run attracted many users with a desire to earn money on the Internet and aroused a series of doubts. Does Sweatcoin Really Pay? How to withdraw Sweatcoin balance and transfer money from the app? With that in mind, the TechTudo prepared a list with questions and answers to clarify the operation of the application that pays to walk. Next, see how to withdraw money on Sweatcoin and if you are eligible to make the transaction.

1 of 5 App that pays to walk: learn how it works and how to withdraw money from Sweatcoin — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo App that pays to walk: learn how it works and how to withdraw money from Sweatcoin — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo

Can you make money with Instagram? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

There are a few ways to earn Sweatcoin app virtual currency. The most common of these is through step counting. The app rewards the user with sweatcoins for their walks or runs, and for that, all they need to do is create an account on the platform and accept the permissions. Thus, the app will be able to track activities through other health apps, such as Google Fitness, from Android, and Health, from Apple.

In addition, you can receive rewards for watching ads and inviting friends to the app. In these cases, just access the app’s home screen to find the referral banners. It is also possible to earn coins with challenges offered by the platform, which consist of completing step goals.

2 of 5 Sweatcoin offers virtual currency to walk, invite friends and watch ads — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco Sweatcoin offers virtual currency to walk, invite friends and watch ads — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

Does Sweatcoin pay with real money?

Until the publication of this article, the reward offered by Sweatcoin is in the form of virtual coins. The more you walk, the more sweatcoins accumulate in the app’s wallet. Unlike other platforms, such as Kwai, which allows you to exchange rewards for cash, on Sweatcoin, you can spend virtual currency only on the platform’s store. The user can still participate in auctions and donate the reward.

3 of 5 There are not many product options in the Sweatcoin store — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco There are not many product options in the Sweatcoin store — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

It is worth noting that the app is working on the Sweat cryptocurrency. The expectation is that, after the launch, scheduled for between June and August of this year, sweatcoins can be exchanged for real money. However, the values ​​have not yet been disclosed, and it is not possible to know how the currency will perform in terms of appreciation.

How to withdraw Sweatcoin balance and transfer money from the app?

The option to withdraw Sweatcoin balance and transfer money to a PayPal account only appears for a few “lucky” users. To see if you can make the transaction, go to the wallet area and check for a PayPal banner. If so, tap on it and follow the onscreen instructions to add your bank details and transfer to your digital wallet.

4 of 5 You have to hit invite goals to get real money on Sweatcoin — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco You have to hit invite goals to get real money on Sweatcoin — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

Another way to get real money on Sweatcoin is through the Influencer Program. To participate, you need to invite 21 people to the app, who need to register to confirm the action. Once this is done, the application will display some invite goals to reach and be able to redeem the dollars. The amounts vary according to the goal reached, and users participating in the program will have the option to withdraw via PayPal.

Sweatcoin to Real: How Much is the Coin Worth?

A thousand steps are worth a sweatcoin. The balance accumulated in the app’s wallet can be converted into purchases in the platform’s virtual store. Most of the products available in the in-app mall are subscription vouchers for virtual services, such as Netflix, or discount vouchers in stores, such as Amazon, Google Play Store and Adidas.

A US$25 discount coupon (equivalent to R$127, in direct conversion), for example, can be exchanged for 1,250 coins. As for physical products, the only one seen in the app store was a personalized bracelet, which is on sale for 35 sweatcoins. In the auction, it is possible to bid with the virtual currency to buy television, digital watches and other technological items. The value of the bids is on average 29 thousand sweatcoins. In addition, it is possible to make donations to social and environmental causes from 5 coins.

Launched in 2016, Sweatcoin is a safe and risk-free application for the user. As it is available on the Play Store and App Store virtual stores, it has passed through Google and Apple’s security systems, which check whether the app is potentially harmful. According to the platform, the application is free thanks to the ads, which consist of financial market advertisements, apps for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, and paying for premium subscriptions.

5 of 5 App Sweatcoin is not a scam, but you have to be careful with promises of money earnings — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco App Sweatcoin is not a scam, but you have to be careful with promises of money earnings — Photo: Reproduction/Marcela Franco

Many users, however, download the app with the idea of ​​earning a considerable amount of real money. It is worth noting that the reward is offered in the form of digital currency, and you have to take a thousand steps to earn just one sweatcoin. So, if you walk or run 10 km a day, the user is rewarded with 10 coins. Another highlight is that tracking apps consume more battery. So your phone can download faster after installing the app.

How to protect yourself from possible scams from apps to earn money

While Sweatcoin is safe, other money-making apps can be dangerous. Scams applied through apps usually happen through invitations, sent by WhatsApp, to download the app. As the threat is in the invite link, criminals promise a large amount of money, which actually doesn’t exist, if users install the app and register through the sent address. Upon opening the link, users are directed to pages that can steal personal and financial data.

To protect yourself, the first step is to exercise caution when receiving an invitation link to download an app. Do not trust messages received from unknown numbers on WhatsApp. Even if the contact has a profile picture of an acquaintance or relative, remember that criminals can impersonate someone else. Also, be wary of “too good” promotions that offer easy money without much effort. Finally, always have an antivirus application capable of detecting malicious links installed on your cell phone.

Also, some malicious people trick others by sending the real invite link, but saying that if the user registers on the app, he will earn a high amount in return. However, this does not happen, as the person who sent the link is the one who receives the reward. In some cases, it is even possible to receive a bonus amount, but this is usually much lower than the promised amount.

See too: iOS 15.2: How to Enable and Use the Privacy Report of iPhone