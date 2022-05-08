Immunization against HPV is expanded in the Federal District until Wednesday

posted on 05/06/2022 21:31



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Women who are between 9 and 45 years old, and men who are between 9 and 26 years old can receive the vaccine against Human Papillomavirus, popularly known as HPV. The information was released by the Department of Health of the Federal District (SES-DF), this Friday (6/5), after the folder identified residual doses — immunizing agents that are left over.

In this way, the secretariat authorized the application of the vaccine in people who are not part of the target audience. Immunizers are available in routine vaccination rooms, which can be checked through the website of the responsible folder.

The head of the Cold Network Core, Tereza Luiza Pereira, reported that about 7,500 doses are scheduled to expire next Wednesday (11/5). “Due to the pandemic, demand fell. Our monthly consumption of these vaccines, which was 5,500 doses, dropped to 3,500 per month,” she explained.

Vaccination against HPV serves girls from 9 to 14 years old and boys from 9 to 11 years old, but the application in adolescents and adults is also effective. That’s what the manager of Surveillance of Immune-preventable Diseases and Water and Food Transmission (Gevitha), Renata Brandão, explains. “Patients in this age group were already taking the HPV vaccine, but only specific groups, such as those with HIV and undergoing cancer treatment.”

human papillomavirus

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection and can cause everything from genital warts to cancers such as cancer of the cervix, penis and larynx.

The vaccine that prevents HPV protects against four types of the virus (quadrivalent), two of low risk and two of high risk. Low-risk ones are found in 90% of genital warts, also known as genital warts. For high-risk patients, the vaccine protects against the subtypes of HPV responsible for 70% of cervical cancer cases.