Influenza vaccination is expanded in Curitiba; check priority groups

THE Influenza Vaccination Campaign will be expanded next week in Curitiba. the chronically illthose with respiratory, heart, kidney, liver and chronic neurological diseases, as well as people with diabetes, immunosuppressed obese, transplanted or who have some trisomy can now receive this year’s flu vaccine.

In addition to this group, the units also vaccinate other audiences already summoned: pregnant women, postpartum women (mothers who had children up to 45 days ago), children aged 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) and the elderly. aged 60 or over.

These publics are part of the priority groups defined by the Ministry of Health, which considers these people to be more vulnerable to complications caused by the flu.

Where to go and what to take

Vaccines will be available from Monday to Friday, at 98 health facilities, from 8 am to 5 pm. The list of points can be checked on the Imuniza Já website, as of Monday (09).

For vaccination, just go to one of the service locations and take a document with a photo and CPF, in addition to proof of residence in Curitiba, if you are not already registered at the health unit.

Patients in the private network must bring proof that they are part of the chronically ill group. Patients with chronic diseases who are already monitored by SUS Curitiba do not need this extra documentation.

In the case of childhood vaccination, it is also necessary to present a document with a photo and CPF of the parent or guardian, in addition to the child’s identification document.

SMS recalls that in Curitiba, the use of masks in health services remains mandatory. Therefore, for vaccination, it is mandatory to use it.

children and elderly

In the case of the elderly, in addition to the flu vaccine, the fourth dose (second booster) of the covid vaccine is also offered. And in the case of children, simultaneous vaccination of the Triple Viral Vaccine (VTV) is offered, which protects against mumps, rubella and measles.

VTV will be applied even to children who are up to date with their vaccination status, as per the guidance of the Ministry of Health, after verifying that measles has returned to an increase in cases in the country. In Curitiba, there is no record of the disease this year, but with the movement of people to other cities, the disease can arrive and spread if there is not a large vaccination movement.

In the case of children who have already received at least one dose of influenza vaccine in previous years, the vaccination schedule will be with only one dose against the flu. For children who will be vaccinated for the first time, the orientation is that the second dose is applied 30 days after the first.

Oliveira advises on the importance of parents or guardians keeping their children’s vaccination status up to date. “We are seeing, in recent days, an increase in demand for care for children with respiratory symptoms, viruses and other bacterial infections. Some of these diseases can be prevented by vaccines, so it is very important to stick to the campaign,” she said.

Indigenous population and homeless population

SMS is also vaccinating the indigenous population and the homeless against influenza. In the case of the indigenous population, vaccination takes place directly in the village. And in the case of the homeless population, vaccination is carried out on a regular basis by the Street Clinic teams.

Health Workers

Health workers have been vaccinated since the beginning of the campaign in their own workplaces, in the case of hospitals and health units in the municipality.

For self-employed health workers, vaccination is available until June 3, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, at the Regional Nursing Council of Paraná (Rua Professor João Argemiro Loyola, 74, Seminar).

As part of the national influenza vaccination campaign, workers in health care and surveillance spaces and establishments fall into this group: doctors, nurses, nutritionists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, biologists, biomedical doctors, pharmacists, dentists, speech therapists, psychologists, assistants social workers, physical education professionals, veterinarians and their respective technicians and assistants.

Those professionals who work in homes, such as caregivers of the elderly and doulas (midwives) can also be vaccinated. Support workers (receptionists, administrative, security, cleaning, cooks and assistants, ambulance drivers) of health services can also receive the immunizer, provided that they prove a professional link with an establishment in the health area.

To get vaccinated, you need to present an identification document that proves the link with the health service in the capital or professional council card and proof of residence in Curitiba.

The 2022 Campaign

SMS started this year’s flu campaign on March 30 and has already immunized more than 163,000 people in the city. The convening of the other priority groups depends on the arrival of a new shipment of vaccines.

What remains to be summoned are: teachers; people with permanent disabilities; truck drivers; transport workers; security forces; armed forces.

groups already convened

– Seniors

– Children from 6 months to under 5 years old

– Pregnant women and mothers

– Chronic patients (includes those with chronic respiratory, heart, kidney, liver and neurological diseases; in addition to people with diabetes, obese, immunosuppressed, transplanted or who have some trisomy).

– Health Workers (vaccination at Coren)

– Indigenous population (vaccination in the village)

– Homeless Population (flying vaccination)

