Loose weight and gain muscle mass? 5 supplements that can save your diet

Know how Loose weight and gain muscle mass, at the same time, is the dream of consumption of practically everyone who performs some physical activity. And even among people who have more sedentary habits, this is not an uncommon desire.

However, it is necessary to know that losing weight and gaining muscle mass at the same time is not a simple task. After all, in principle, one is the opposite of the other. To lose fat, our body needs to be in a caloric deficit, expending more energy than it consumes. To build muscle, you need to fuel your body well and increase your food intake.

The good news is that beginners, who have not yet had great training and diet stimuli, are able to lose weight and gain muscle at the same time. Of course, in addition to the genetic factor, it is also necessary to have professional guidance, a lot of focus and dedication.

And that’s where dietary supplements come in. They work as a kind of icing on the cake, for those who want to lose weight and gain muscle mass. Don’t think that these products will do all the work themselves. But, they have the power to give that little push and make fitness life easier.

Check out the five supplements that can save the diet of those who want to lose weight and gain muscle mass:

1) Caffeine: accelerates metabolism and increases training energy;

2) Whey Protein: helps you hit your daily protein goals. Causing greater satiety and providing fuel for muscle building;

3) Creatine: increases the performance of physical activities. By training better, you build more muscle fibers and increase your calorie consumption.

4) BCAA: supplement that strengthens mental focus and provides more energy for an intense workout;

5) Beta-alanine: decreases fatigue during exercise and increases muscle tissue recovery;

Important

To start consuming any of these supplements, it is essential to consult a nutritionist. In this way, in addition to avoiding financial losses by purchasing products that do not make sense for your goals, you will also be sure that you are “playing in favor” of your own results.