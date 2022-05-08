Macron takes over for second term as president of France | World

Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as president of France this Saturday (7) in a ceremony at the Élysée Palace, followed by the firing of cannons in the gardens of the Invalides.
In a country where presidents are rarely re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the vote in the second round against far-right Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the age of retirement.
Macron participates in a ceremony alongside the French army in the inauguration for the 2nd term
In a short speech, he spoke of the need to innovate at a time of unprecedented challenges for the world and for France, and said that his second term will be “new” and not just a continuation of the first.
“We need to invent together a new method, far from tired traditions and routines, with which we can build a new productive, social and ecological contract”, he said, promising to act with “respect” and “consideration”.
Emmanuel Macron during the inauguration event for the second term – Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS
He highlighted the threat posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global environmental concerns.
Among the 500 guests in attendance were former presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, former prime ministers Edouard Philippe, Manuel Valls, Alain Juppe and Jean-Pierre Raffarin, as well as religious leaders and other state figures.
Emmanuel Macron and his guests at the inauguration ceremony for the second term — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS
Legislative elections in France
Macron’s inauguration marks the end of one election campaign and the opening of another – for legislative elections in June.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon during a speech in Paris on March 20, 2022 — Photo: Thomas Padilla/AP
A newly united political left – a coalition formed between the far-left La France Insoumise, the Parti Socialiste, the Greens and the Communist Party – hopes to deprive Macron of a majority in parliament.
The right-wing Les Republicains party is also due to hold a national council meeting on Saturday.
The new president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, speaks during a session in the plenary of the legislative house, which is in Strasbourg, France, on January 18, 2022.
Macron will visit the European Parliament in Strasbourg for “Europe Day” on Monday.
At the end of the week, for the first trip abroad since taking office, he heads to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Emmanuel Macron (left) and Olaf Scholz (right) at the Élysée Palace in Paris on December 10, 2021 — Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters/Pool
Macron, 44, is the first non-coalition president to be re-elected since the formation of the Fifth Republic in 1958.
Macron’s new term formally begins on the night of May 13 and his prime minister, Jean Castex, is still in office.