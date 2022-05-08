Man gets unusual tattoo to ‘enjoy summer in good shape’ – Metro World News Brasil

One man decided to take an alternative path to achieving the desired look to “enjoy the summer in good shape”. Instead of looking for a gym to exercise his body, he decided to look for a tattoo parlor.

As published by The Mirror, tattoo artist Dean Gunther, 34, decided to share the result of the unusual tattoo through a video posted on his TikTok profile.

He explained that he had a client who had been trying for years to get a toned belly through an intense exercise routine at the gym. However, despite his dedication he was unable to achieve the desired result and decided to go for another option.

The man then looked for the work of Dean, who currently resides and works in Manchester. Together, the two created the design to mark the man’s body with the abdomen of his dreams.

“I’ve seen a few attempts at this type of tattoo that ended up going very wrong and as I’m an expert in color realism, I decided to give it a try.”

Blood, sweat and tears

Telling the story of his client’s unusual tattoo, Dean reports that the man was almost left with the incomplete design because of the intense pain caused by the tattoo.

“I thought it would be fun to get this tattoo. The client almost gave up during the first few hours of the first session, but we managed to finish the design.”

Because it was a client’s wish and a personal project, Dean did not charge for the work performed. Still, due to the unusual content of the tattoo, several people doubted that the drawing was real and only calmed down when the tattoo artist shared images of the feat.

“Please tell me this is a joke?”, commented one of his followers to which another added: “If you can’t tone your muscles, go there and tattoo them”.