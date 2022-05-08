Model could be arrested for posing naked in sacred tree

Indonesia, one of the countries where the word ‘sex’ is most searched on the Internet, has created a special body to strictly enforce the law against pornography. With the “court”, the justice managed, for example, for the magazine ‘Playboy’ to close its local edition after publishing the sixth issue without a single nude photo being published.

Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono stressed that the law must be enforced and last week announced that a special government team will investigate the printed or virtual publication of texts and images and investigate complaints about obscene behavior. The country sets penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of US$218,000 for those who receive and post erotic content on social media.

This week, the model and digital influencer, Alina Yogi, caused outrage and was wanted by the authorities after sharing a photo in which she appears completely naked in a sacred tree in Bali, Indonesia.

Alina Yogi caused outrage and was sought after by the authorities after a controversial photo. | Playback / Instagram

On social media, the Russian influencer told her followers that she went to the police station to explain what had happened, but she runs the risk of being arrested or deported at any time.

According to the newspaper, she could be jailed for six years under local pornography laws or even fined more than £55,000 at current rates.

“I’m very embarrassed, I didn’t want to offend them in any way, I didn’t have any knowledge about the place. I just prayed under the tree and went straight to the police station to explain this incident and apologize,” she said in a post on her Instagram.