“A large arsenal of US and EU military equipment was destroyed at the Bohodukhiv railway station in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attacks, around 280 nationalists were annihilated and 48 pieces of combat equipment were destroyed,” the spokesman said. Russian Defense Voice Igor Konashenkov.

According to the military command, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed five areas of concentration of equipment and military forces with high-precision missiles, as well as an ammunition depot in the vicinity of the village of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

The aircraft hit 18 Ukrainian military targets, including two checkpoints in the town of Skovorodnikovo in the Kharkiv region, as well as weapons and fuel depots in the town of Dachnoye in the Odessa region in the south of the country.

Forty-four Ukrainian checkpoints and 196 fortifications were also destroyed by missile and artillery attacks.

Russian air defense systems shot down 13 Ukrainian drones in the Mikolayev, Donetsk and Kherson regions on Friday night, as well as three Tochka-U ballistic missiles and nine Smerch rounds over the city of Izium.

