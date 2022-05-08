Mysterious Infinix smartphone comes with 108MP camera and 120W charging

Once focused on low-end smartphones, maker Infinix has now started to focus on flagship devices. Recently, the Chinese manufacturer launched the Zero X series, which brought 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 5X periscopic lens and 45W fast charging. And now, a mysterious device from the company has just surfaced with some images and specs.

According to an anonymous tipster (via GSMArena), the new handset will be part of the Note series, possibly a successor to the Note 11 Pro. As we can see in the image below, the device will have a super 108MP rear camera. There will also be an auxiliary ultrawide sensor, but its resolution remains unknown. Also, the third lens wasn’t mentioned either, but we expect it to be some telephoto lens.

Real images of a mysterious Infinix smartphone have surfaced online (Source/GSMArena).

See too:

About hardware, the source says that the new Infinix Note smartphone will have a Helio G96 chip, the same processor present in the Note 11 Pro. However, the highlight will be the support for 120W fast charging, the company’s fastest so far.

Unfortunately, Infinix still has no clues as to how much it intends to advertise this smartphone. Anyway, stay tuned here at Tudo em Tecnologia to receive more news.