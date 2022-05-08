On Victory Day, Zelensky says in video that “darkness has come to Ukraine”

× Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

In this May 8, historic date that marks the end of the Second World War in Europe, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyreleased a video remembering the day “the civilized world” honor those who “defended the planet from Nazism”.

Recorded amidst the wreckage of a housing project bombed by the forces of Vladimir Putinin the small town of Borodyanka, the president of Ukraine claims that, decades after the end of the Second World War, “evil has returned” “darkness has come to Ukraine”referring to the 24th of Februarydate of the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“The word never was erased. We say ‘never again’ in a different way. It looks painful, cruel. They say it without an exclamation, but with a question mark. We hear: Again!” says.

In the video, Zelensky appears with a T-shirt that says “I’m Ukrainian” (I’m Ukrainian). The speech is illustrated in black and white, symbolizing that “The Spring can also be in black and white”.

“We will get through this winter, which started on February 24th, continues on May 8th, but will undoubtedly end once the Ukrainian sun melts it!”he says, adding that “there will be peace again!” and, “black and white dreams will end, we will only have dreams in blue and yellow”in reference to the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Click below to watch the video:

More news