Paxlovid: Ministry of Health incorporates first drug for mild cases of Covid | Health

The Ministry of Health announced, last Friday (6), the incorporation of the paxlovid composed of antivirals nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, for mild cases of Covid.

This is the first treatment included in the Unified Health System (SUS) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 and high risk of complications. he has the objective of preventing hospitalizations, complications and deaths.

On March 30, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the emergency use of Paxlovid. After the incorporation was published in the Official Gazette, on Friday, the Ministry has 180 days to make the treatment available in the public network.

With the potential to reduce the progression of the disease to severe conditions, the The drug will be offered to immunocompromised adult patients or patients aged 65 years or older.

Treatment can only be used in case of a positive test for the disease and within five days after the onset of symptoms.

In April, the Ministry of Health incorporated the drug baricitinib for severe cases of Covid-19. It was also recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and was already registered in Brazil for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis.

how the medicine works

Paxlovid consists of two antiviral medicines together: nirmatrelvir it’s the ritonavir.

This association must be administered orally and is indicated for patients with mild to moderate Covid-19, who are not hospitalized, who are at high risk of complications and who do not need supplemental oxygen.

Nirmatrelvir prevents the virus from proliferating, thus having potent activity against the Covid-19 virus and other coronaviruses.

Ritonavir inhibits the action of an enzyme that degrades nirmatrelvir. As a result, it helps nirmatrelvir to remain available in the bloodstream for a longer time, which enhances its action.