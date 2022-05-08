Pope: Study of the liturgy must lead to greater ecclesial unity

At the meeting this Saturday (7th) with the members of the Pontifical Liturgical Institute Saint Anselm of Rome, which is dedicated to the study of the liturgy, the Pope recalled the three fundamental dimensions to renew the liturgical life. “We must continue the task of forming the liturgy in order to be formed by the liturgy”
Jane Nogara – Vatican News
This Saturday morning (07) Pope Francis received the members of the Pontifical Saint Anselm Liturgical Institute on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its foundation, an Institute dedicated to the study of the Liturgy. A necessity, said the Pope, who found an illuminating motivation in the Second Vatican Council with the liturgical constitution Sacrosanctum Concilium.
“From this conciliar impulse – the Pope said – stood out three dimensions to renew liturgical life. The first is active and fruitful participation in the liturgy; the second is ecclesial communion animated by the celebration of the Eucharist and the Sacraments of the Church; the third is the impulse to the evangelizing mission starting from the liturgical life that involves all the baptized”. And he affirmed that the Pontifical Liturgical Institute is at the service of this threefold need.
Active participation in liturgical life
With regard to formation to live and to promote active participation in liturgical life, Francis said: “The key here is to educate people to enter the spirit of the liturgy. his Institute, he said, “this is what should happen: to be imbued with the spirit of the liturgy, to feel its mystery, with an ever new wonder”.
“On this point, I would like to emphasize the danger, the temptation of liturgical formalism: to go after forms, formalities and not reality, as we see today in those movements that try to go back and deny the Vatican Council itself. In this case, celebration is recitation, it is lifeless, joyless.”
ecclesial communion
Referring to the second aspect, Francis said that dedication to liturgical study increases ecclesial communion, pondering:
evangelizing mission
As for the third aspect, which states that each liturgical celebration always ends with the mission, the Pope reminded those present:
Then, after addressing the three fundamental dimensions, he said:
Finally, recommending: “The challenges of our world and of the current moment are very strong. Today, as always, the Church needs to live from the liturgy. The Council Fathers did a great job of ensuring that this was the case. We must continue this task of forming the liturgy in order to be formed by the liturgy. The Blessed Virgin Mary, together with the Apostles, prayed, broke the Bread and lived charity with everyone. Through her intercession, may the Church’s liturgy make present today and always this model of Christian life”.