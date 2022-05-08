Rare case of “monkey pox” detected in England; the first confirmed patient in the UK was in 2018

During the last Saturday (8), the Health Safety Agency of the United Kingdom confirmed a person has been diagnosed with the “monkey pox” (monkeypox, in English). As reported by the British National Health Service, cases are rare and people usually heal within weeks. The most common symptoms of the disease are: fever, headache, chills, tiredness, and skin rashes.

The infected person is isolated and being treated in London by an infectious disease specialist. The patient reportedly recently returned from a trip to Nigeria, where British bodies believe the disease was contracted.

In 2018, the first case of the disease was found in the United Kingdom. All the registered cases involved people who had returned from a trip from West Africa, but according to information from the website Olhar Digital, the “British National Health Service has said it will trace the patient’s last contacts in the country, including those who traveled on the same plane from Nigeria.”.

“It is important to emphasize that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low.”said Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Safety Agency, to the British newspaper The Guardian.