Rock bottom: only one player was registered online in Babylon’s Fall

Square Enix title is on the verge of being completely abandoned shortly after launch

Most of the time, when we say that “nobody plays” a certain game, we use a force of expression. Just take a look at the numbers, however low, to see that there are hundreds and even thousands of players dedicating time to a title.

This definitely doesn’t seem to be the case. Babylon’s Fall, title released by Square Enix. On the last 4th of May, over the course of 24 hours, it was registered on Steam only ONE player online. That’s right: only one hero ventured in and played.

Babylon’s Fall is the biggest failure of 2022

It’s been just over two months since the game was released and the developers promised that it could become a “living game”, full of opportunities. The registration of an online player seems to be, so far, the bottom of the well. On average, there are records ranging between 30 and 60 players most of the time – which is equally insignificant.

It’s worth remembering that these numbers refer only to Steam, which means we can have more heroes out there enjoying the game on PS5 and PS4. Even the company’s older titles such as Avengers and Outriders, while far from a success, record numbers far above that – 276 and 862 on average, respectively.

At least for now, neither Square Enix nor Platinum Games have thrown in the towel.. The companies recently stated that, despite recognizing the poor results, they maintain the plan to develop more content for the game in order to keep it active. The company even asked the public for help.

It remains to be seen how long this insistence will last, as much better numbers than this were enough to close much more promising projects in other companies.

So, have you had an experience with Babylon’s Fall? Did you like the game or have you given up?

Despite the bad reception, Babylon’s Fall will continue, guarantees Square Enix

Developer has a lot of content programmed for the game



Source: EuroGamer