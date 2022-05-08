rule for women requires that the body be covered by a veil

Kabul, May 7, 2022 (AFP) – The Taliban made progress in restricting women’s freedoms, by ordering, on Saturday (7), that Afghan women wear a head-to-toe veil in public, in preference to the burqa, a symbol of oppression in the country.

In a decree published today, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme chief of the Taliban and Afghanistan, ordered women to completely cover their bodies and faces in public, saying the burqa is the best option.

“You will have to use a chador [termo usado para a burca] because it is traditional and respectful”, he orders.

“Women who are neither too young nor too old will have to cover their faces when they are in front of a man who is not a member of their family”, to avoid provocation, specifies the text. If you don’t have something important to do outside, it’s “better to stay indoors,” she adds.

The decree also details the punishments to which heads of families who do not impose the use of the full veil are exposed.

‘Erosion’ of progress

Faced with the new restrictions, the United States expressed its concern. “We are extremely concerned because the rights and progress that Afghan women and girls have made and enjoyed over the past 20 years are eroding,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Washington and its international partners are “deeply concerned about recent measures taken by the Taliban” regarding women and girls, including restrictions on education and travel, the official said.

Since the Islamic fundamentalist group’s return to power in mid-August, the feared Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has issued several orders on how women should dress. But this is the first national decree on the subject.

Until now, the Taliban required women to wear at least a hijab, a veil that covers the head but leaves the face uncovered, while recommending the wearing of the burqa.

“Islam has never recommended chador,” said a women’s rights activist living in Afghanistan. “The Taliban, instead of advancing, retreats. They behave as in their first government, they are the same as they did 20 years ago,” added the woman, who declined to be identified.

The Taliban imposed the use of the burqa during its first regime, between 1996 and 2001, during which it carried out a strong repression of women’s rights, in accordance with its strict interpretation of “sharia”, the Islamic law.

At the time, agents from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue flogged women caught without the burqa.

broken promises

Back in power in August, at the end of two decades of US and allied military presence in the country, the Taliban vowed to establish a more tolerant and flexible regime.

But he quickly took action against the women. In March, after months of promising that it would allow education for girls, the Taliban ordered all girls’ high schools to close within hours of opening their doors. It was an unexpected shift in attitude, which he justified by arguing that girls’ education should be sharia-compliant.

The Taliban also enforced separation between men and women in Kabul’s public parks, with visiting days allocated to each sex.

Also in March, Islamists ordered airlines in Afghanistan to bar women from flying unless accompanied by a male relative.

After the Taliban arrived, women tried to preserve their rights by demonstrating in Kabul and other major cities. But their protests were violently suppressed and many Afghan women were detained for weeks.