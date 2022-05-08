Rumor: Microsoft works on streaming device for televisions

According to information reported on Venture Beat, Microsoft may be working on ways to bring streaming to your television as part of the Everywhere initiative (which was responsible for bringing Fortnite to Xbox Cloud Gaming).

The article reveals that, in the next 12 months, Xbox will make a streaming device available for televisions – to have a more concrete idea, it should be something similar to the Amazon First Stick.

With this device, you will not only be able to access series and movie services, but also the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game library.

However, the process will be much easier for those who own a Samsung-branded television. The article indicates that Microsoft is working closely with Samsung to create an Xbox game streaming app for its televisions, which will also arrive in the next 12 months.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Microsoft or any stakeholders, so be careful with your expectations. In any case, Microsoft’s investment in the cloud has been very public, which gives some veracity to this rumor.

This will certainly be a good alternative for those who want to enjoy the games present in Game Pass in a more economical way, without necessarily having to buy a console.

Do you think this is a good initiative on Microsoft’s part?