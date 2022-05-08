SpaceX brings back to Earth four astronauts who spent three months in space

Four astronauts – three Americans and one German – returned to Earth at dawn on Friday (6) after almost three months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which orbits in space. The team, which was searched for a Dragon capsule from SpaceX in Elon muskworked on research during that time.

Some of the analyzes done by cosmonauts on the structure were on how cement hardens in the absence of gravity, growing peppers and robot studies.

The ‘representatives’ of the United States were Kayla Barron34 years, Raja Chari44, and Tone marshburn61, while Matthias Maurer, aged 52, came from Germany. They spent approximately 24 hours on the shuttle back until they landed in Tampa, Florida, around 1:40 am ET.

They gave way to four other astronauts – also three Americans and one European – who were joined by three more Russians who followed the ISS.

ISS to receive historic mission to UAE in 2023

At the beginning of 2023, the NASA will advance its commercial space crew program through the mission Crew-6, bound for the International Space Station. The initiative will mark the first time an astronaut from the emirates arabs United will spend 180 days aboard the structure and will be carried out in partnership with SpaceX with the crew Stephen Bowen, woody Hoburg and one more to be defined.

Despite taking its first steps in exploring the universe, the Arab nation has already accomplished notable feats: in 2019, it sent its first cosmonaut to the ISS and, in the following year, launched the Hope probe towards Mars to study the neighboring planet of Earth.

The UAE has ambitious plans for the universe in the distant future. In 2021, they partnered with the Japanese private company ispace to send a rover to the moon with the aim of analyzing the surface of our natural satellite.

And for 2117, almost 100 years from now, the country wants to establish a human base on Mars – this considered the most important project of its space missions.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Save the Connected World extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: G1