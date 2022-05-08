Symptoms of diabetes in the mouth can be a warning sign

Diabetes is a common disease, but of high severity when it does not follow any treatment or is not even diagnosed. In addition, its symptoms usually appear discreetly and a specialist evaluation is necessary. Find out today what are the symptoms of diabetes in the mouth, which a dentist can help in the diagnosis.

Symptoms of diabetes in the mouth: check out the most common

Below, you can check a list of symptoms of diabetes in the mouth, that is, they are the signs that appear on the teeth, gums, etc. Remember that each of them alone does not represent the disease, but it can be a warning sign.

– Bleeding gums on brushing: if you brush your teeth and your gums tend to bleed, see a dentist. The symptom may be related to diabetes or other diseases.

– Gingivitis: Gum inflammation is a sign of diabetes in the mouth, but it can also be a symptom of other cases. The problem is uncomfortable and painful, and it needs specialized attention.

– Redness of the gums: follows the same pattern as the items mentioned above. This redness can even represent gingivitis.

– Retracted gum: Severe brushing causes the gums to recede, but it can also be a sign of diabetes in the mouth.

– Teeth falling out: It is not normal for teeth to come loose and begin to fall out, especially in young people.

– Bad breath: One of the more discreet symptoms of diabetes in the mouth is bad breath. Look for a dentist to make the correct evaluation.

– Poor healing: This symptom is common in people with diabetes and appears anywhere on the body. However, in the mouth it is one of the classic symptoms.

– Dry mouth: Diabetics tend to produce less saliva and are always very thirsty. Therefore, dry mouth is also a warning sign.

The information in this text is informative and does not replace the analysis of physicians or subject matter experts.