Ukraine claims to have hit another Russian warship on the eve of Moscow’s “Victory Day”

Ukraine said on Saturday it had destroyed a Russian military landing ship near the island of Serpents in the Black Sea. In April, Ukrainian forces sank Russia’s main combat ship present in the region.

The Ukrainian navy revealed in a Facebook post that a Bayraktar TB2 war drone, developed in Turkey, “hit a project landing ship

11770 Serna and two Tor-type ground-to-air missile systems, belonging to Russia. The date of the shooting, not confirmed by Moscow, was not communicated.

“The traditional parade of the Russian fleet on May 9 will take place at the bottom of the sea, on the island of Serpents”, mocked the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

In videos published by the Ukrainian army, a ship moored near a pier is hit by an explosion and then is ravaged by flames, causing a large plume of smoke. At 26 meters in length, the Serna belongs to a class of Russian fast-landing vessels, with a payload capacity of 45 tons. The ship is armed with 7.62 mm caliber machine guns and Igla missile launchers, and is designed for landing combat vehicles and troops.

Earlier, the Ukrainian army had claimed in early May that it had bombed two Russian Raptor-class patrol boats on Serpents Island, also hit by Bayraktar TB2 combat drones.

In mid-April, the jewel of the Russian fleet Moskva sank in the Black Sea after being hit by Ukrainian missiles, according to Kiev and Washington. Moscow claimed, in turn, that it had been damaged by an explosion on board.

With information from AFP

