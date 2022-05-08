Understand why sunbathing is so important for your health

Did you know that there is a proper time to sunbathe? In the late morning, before 12:00 and in the evening, after 16:00 the body will be more comfortable under sunlight.

See too: Discover foods that are good for the brain

Unless the person has some dermatologist-oriented restriction or other condition, running away from clarity is not healthy at all. Remembering that applying the appropriate layers of sunscreen with the correct factor allows more freedom to enjoy this moment.

Know the diseases that can be fought with the habit of sunbathing

Less risk of depression

The sun increases the reception of serotonin in the brain, relieving the symptoms of depression, so it’s not wrong to associate cloudy days with sadness. The ability to increase the amount of these neurotransmitters results in increased disposition.

Multiple sclerosis prevention

Vitamin D needs to be synthesized more efficiently after being in the sun for a few minutes. Necessary so that calcium strengthens bones, prevents muscle damage to problems such as multiple sclerosis.

Less risk of Alzheimer’s

People with Alzheimer’s, in addition to forgetfulness and memory lapses, have insomnia and restlessness. These two annoyances are greatly improved when sunbathing goes hand in hand with looking at the night sky.

Reducing the risk of cancer

When the human body metabolizes sunlight, it produces vitamin D, which in turn strengthens the immune system. Therefore, it increases the barrier against some types of cancer, especially if it is combined with a balanced diet.

Fewer sleep disorders

From its relaxing effect and improving satisfaction, melatonin, a sleep hormone, is produced and bedtime becomes calmer.

Less risk of psoriasis

In this case, those who have psoriasis need to consult a doctor to seek treatment alternatives, but always consider taking controlled sunbaths, because in most cases, it relieves the itching.