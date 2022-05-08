US First Lady Meets President Zelensky’s Wife on Mother’s Day | Ukraine and Russia

US First Lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday to show support for her people amid Russia’s invasion, visiting a school that is serving as a temporary shelter and meeting the First Lady of the United States. Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.
“I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and that this war was brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden said, according to a Washington Post report.
Olena Zelenska (left) and Jill Biden (right) meet in the city of Uzhhorod — Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
The school is serving as a shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children, according to the report.
Jill Biden (left) and Olena Zelenska (right) meet in Uzhhorod — Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
Biden, who was traveling through neighboring Slovakia, gave flowers to Zelenska, who was making her first public appearance since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to a US official. The two women embraced.
Zelenska said Biden was brave to make the trip.
“We understand what it takes for the US First Lady to come here during a war, when military actions happen every day, where sirens are going on every day to this day,” she said through an interpreter, according to the source. report.
Jill Biden (left) meets Olena Zelenska in Uzhhorod — Photo: Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS
“We all feel his support and we all feel the leadership of the President of the USA, but we would like to note that Mother’s Day is a very symbolic day for us because we also feel his love and support during such an important day.”
US President Joe Biden has been leading efforts to impose economic sanctions on Russia and pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the war. The US president has not been to Ukraine since the invasion, but other senior US officials: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have visited Kiev over the past two weeks.
Jill Biden returned to Slovakia after her trip across the border.