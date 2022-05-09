5 ways to ‘disappear’ from WhatsApp without having to delete the app

Despite the success it has made in Brazil and around the world, the Whatsapp still “sin” when it comes to privacy. Hiding the “online” and “last seen” status, for example, is the dream of many users who want to access the messenger completely anonymously.

But what few people know is that some tricks within WhatsApp itself allow the user to “disappear” from the application without having to uninstall it from the cell phone. Check out some of them below!

5 tricks for you to “disappear” from WhatsApp and not be found

Here are some tips to be invisible in the messenger:

1. Temporarily disable WhatsApp

It is not necessary to delete the mobile messenger to stay away from it. One tip is to disable it temporarily. For the procedure, just access the “Help” tab in the app’s settings and go to the “Contact us” option.

In the blank space, the user can report that he lost the device. The company then deactivates the account. To reactivate it, the person has up to 30 days – during this period, the data and groups are kept.

2. Use a usage “timer” on WhatsApp

Another tip for going offline in messenger is limiting its use. There are app timers that help you set daily usage time in the app.

If the user exceeds the programmed limit, the tool is blocked and can only be accessed after the timer settings are changed. THE app QualityTime is an example of an application that helps control and access time of messenger and other social media throughout the day.

3. Disable the “search for messages

When the user disables read receipts on WhatsApp, contacts cannot identify when the sent content was viewed. The feature is widely used by those who do not want to feel “pressured” to respond to someone.

The read receipt function can be activated or deactivated in the “Account” tab located in the app’s settings. Then, just go to “Privacy” and then “Reading confirmations”, to turn it on or off.

4. Turn off WhatsApp notifications

This basic tip is ideal for those who pick up their cell phone every time they receive a message notification. Disabling the notification of new content in the messenger can induce the most enthusiastic users to let go, so they spend a little less time in the app.

To do this, just go to your phone’s settings and tap on the “Notification” option. Then, you need to go to the messenger icon to disable the option of “Show notifications”.

5. Force the app to stop working

The last tip for those who want to “disappear” from WhatsApp is forcing the messaging app to stop. After the procedure is put into practice, the user stops receiving messages when 4G is on.

For this trick, just go to the apps tab, in the mobile settings and look for the WhatsApp icon. Tap on it and then on the “Force Stop” option. The user’s disappearance from the messenger only takes effect if he is connected to mobile data. On Wi-Fi networks, receiving messages on the device remains the same.