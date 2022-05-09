AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gameplay and Review: The Best Processor for Gaming?

We tested the difference 3D V-cache makes in gameplay

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D introduces an insane amount of L3 cache on this model, rising from 32MB to 96MB! And why all this? One of the main scenarios in which this change can be beneficial is precisely in games. In this video we put the performance of the 5800X3D to the test, to find out if it does well in practice, in addition to commenting on our impressions, our tests of the complete analysis and we also explain the technologies of this product.

Bench used:

– AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor

– Noctua NH-U12S CH.BK Cooler

– Aorus X470 Ultra Gaming Motherboard

– Kingston Fury Memories 2x8GB @3200MHz DDR4 CL18

– Cooler Master V850 Source

– Open bench

times:

– Continues after advertising –

00:00 – Introduction

00:31 – Mega May KaBuM!

01:55 – Technologies and used bench

08:24 – Benchmarks

13:50 – Impressions and conclusions

08:24 – Benchmarks

15:58 – COD: Warzone

18:16 – Rainbow Six Siege

19:37 – Fortnite

21:58 – Red Dead Redemption 2

24:11 – Counter Strike: Global Offensive

25:54 – Cyberpunk 2077

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.