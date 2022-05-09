British YouTube star arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome, says Russia – News









British travel blogger and YouTuber Benjamin Rich, who specializes in visiting remote and sometimes dangerous parts of the world, has been arrested at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

Dmitry Rogozin said in an online publication that Rich — whose channel, Bald and Bankrupt, has 3.53 million followers — and Alina Tseliupa were detained near one of the launch pads in Baikonur, which Russia leases from Kazakhstan.

Local authorities were determining the duo’s “exact level of participation in illegal activities,” said Rogozin, who posted photos of Rich’s visa and Tseliupa’s passport.











Some of Rich’s videos show a woman named Alina, but it’s unclear if she and Tseliupa are the same person.

The most recent video on Rich’s channel was filmed in Syria and posted on April 24. In an Instagram post last week, Rich posted “Syrian tan and back to a country with Soviet mosaics” but did not specify where it was.

Baikonur, once a closed Soviet city, is now open to tourists, who ask permission from Roscosmos. It is about 1,100 km southwest of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.







