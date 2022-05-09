Can I eat chocolate every day? Is good for health? Learn about types of chocolates and which ones are best to consume

Ponta Grossa, PR, Sunday, May 8, 2022, by Michele Azevedo ─ Is it can i eat chocolate every day? There are many doubts about this question, as some people say yes and others say no. Considering this, É Mais MT’s Daily News Blog brought this article for you to unravel this mystery and know the answer.

Can I eat chocolate every day?

When we are children, our mothers forbid us to eat too much chocolate because it is bad for our health, but is this true? If you have this question, then we will answer it.

Eat chocolate without weight on your conscience

If you have doubts if I can eat chocolate every day, know that the answer is yes! However, it is necessary to take into account the amount and type of candy chosen, since the more cocoa the chocolate has, the healthier it is, as it has less fat and sugar.

However, what is not healthy is eating a bar or a whole box of this candy every day. The recommended according to nutritionists is the amount of a maximum of 30 grams daily.

What is the best time to eat this food?

Now that you know the answer to “I can eat chocolate every day”, it’s time to find out the best time to eat this sweetie.

Therefore, it is recommended to eat after lunch, since in this meal there are other foods that can be absorbed, such as fat, carbohydrates and proteins. That way, this candy will not be absorbed completely.

ideal type of chocolate

I can eat chocolate every day, but not all of them are healthy. So, opt for the ones with the highest percentage of cocoa, like 70%. However, avoid the white ones, because unlike the black ones they don’t have cocoa but the butter of this fruit, which ends up being the part with the most fat.

For this reason, it is possible that it contributes to weight gain and if you have hypertension or diabetes it can make your diseases worse, so avoid or eat well from time to time in small amounts.

benefits of candy

Chocolate has many benefits, as it can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, improve bad cholesterol levels, improve blood flow and lower blood pressure, as well as prevent the skin from aging prematurely.

Chocolate slimming?

A lot of research reports that cocoa ingredients can aid in weight loss as it has the satiety hormone and also helps burn calories.

In addition, other research suggests that cocoa can inhibit the body from storing fat.

Eat chocolate at PMS

This sweet stimulates the release of neurotransmitters, dopamine and serotonin, which ends up making women instinctively consume chocolate, as it reduces sadness, fatigue and anxiety.

