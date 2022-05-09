Canadian Prime Minister Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a “surprise” visit to Ukraine on Sunday. Without warning internationally, the leader of the Government of Canada arrived in Kiev and spoke alongside Zelensky.
During the speech he announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine.
“Today, I am announcing more military assistance, drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms, ammunition and other support, including funding for mine clearance operations,” Trudeau said.
Canada’s Prime Minister delivers a speech in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 8, 2022 — Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS
Trudeau, in a press conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, also said that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in connection with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“And we are introducing new sanctions on 40 Russian individuals and five entities, oligarchs and close associates of the regime in the defense sector, all of whom are complicit in Putin’s war,” he said.
Canada has yet to reopen its embassy in Kiev.
Visiting Committee of the Prime Minister of Canada in the city of Irpin, near Kiev, Ukraine — Photo: Twitter @rash1k via REUTERS
During the trip, the Canadian government leader visited the cities neighboring Kiev that suffered from Russian retaliation during the siege of the Ukrainian capital.
Trudeau’s Liberal government also created a special scheme for Ukrainians and their families to apply for a temporary resident visa.