Civilians evacuated from Mariupol arrive in Ukrainian-held city | Ukraine and Russia

A convoy of buses carrying refugees from southeastern Ukraine, including about 40 civilians who were hiding at the Azovstal steelworks in besieged Mariupol, arrived on Sunday in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, a UN official said.

Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said eight buses had arrived in the city. About 40 of the 174 evacuees on board were rescued from the steelworks.

Lubrani said in a statement that recent operations had brought the number of people evacuated from the area to more than 600.

“Our work, however, is not yet complete,” she said in the statement. “The UN is aware that dozens of people who wanted to join the evacuation convoys in recent days have not been able to do so.

Mother and son wait outside a bus in Mariupol — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS

“We will continue our engagement with both sides of the conflict to ensure that those who wish to leave are assured of doing so safely and in the direction of their choice.”