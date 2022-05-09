Conrado, from the duo with Aleksandro, is in the ICU after an accident







Conrado, from the country duo with Aleksandro Photo: RD1

The singer João Vitor Moreira Sales, known as Conradis hospitalized in the ICU of Hospital Regional de Registro (SP) after his team’s bus accident that killed 6 people this Saturday, 7th. Among the fatal victims was the first voice of the duo, Luiz Alexander Talhari Correia, 34 years old.

According to the medical report released by the duo’s press office, the singer was the first person to be rescued in the accident, initially with only minor injuries.

However, already in the hospital, the medical team found that he needed general surgery. After the procedure, he was taken to the ICU in serious but stable condition.

In addition to him, another musician, Júlio César Buboli Lopes, is also hospitalized due to the accident. He underwent neurosurgery Saturday afternoon and then had orthopedic surgery.

Also according to the bulletin, Júlio is also in serious condition.

bus accident





Accident involving country duo Conrado and Aleksandro leaves dead Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

The accident happened around 10:30 am this Saturday, at km 402.2 of the runway towards São Paulo (SP). According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the left front tire of the bus burst, causing the driver to lose control of the direction and the vehicle to tip over in the central median.

At least 19 people were traveling on the bus, including the two artists. According to the Arteris concessionaire, which manages the stretch, six people died at the scene and another 11 were sent to the emergency room in the region with minor injuries. Five of them had to be removed from the hardware by the Fire Department team.

The identities of the other victims were not and, according to police, will not be released to the press. Only families will be informed.